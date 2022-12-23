ICYMI: Amitabh Bachchan's Sales Pitch To Shark Tank Judges On KBC 14

Big B in a still from KBC 14. (courtesy: sonytvofficial)

Shark Tank India judges checked into the final week of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 recently, where the show's host Amitabh Bachchan pitched an idea. In a promo video shared by the official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television, Big B explains his business idea - "the AB tissue" accompanied by a visual of the veteran actor offering tissues to emotional contestants on the show. "Iss product ka first round of trial bhi ho chuka hai. To aap hamare is product mein nivesh kar sakenge ya nahi (We have already conducted its first round of trial. So will you be able to invest in our product or not)?" Big B says in the video.

Responding to Big B's pitch, Anupam Mittal jokingly added that if the tissue is sold in the name of Amitabh Bachchan than they can invest at least Rs 100 crore for sure.

The caption on the post shared by Sony Entertainment Television's Instagram handle read: "Gyan ke manch par aaye business ki duniya ke bade 'Sharks', aur unke saamne Amitabh Bachchan ji apne product 'AB Tissue' ki pitch se karna chahte hain apne naye business ki shuruaat (The sharks of the business world visited the sets of KBC and Amitabh Bachchan used the opportunity to pitch his new business idea)."

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan has super busy schedule. He currently hosts the 14th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Big B's upcoming projects include the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was to star in the film. He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.