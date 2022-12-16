Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan's Feet At Film Festival In Kolkata. Watch

SRK touching Big B's feet.(courtesy: mahasrk1)

At this year's Kolkata International Film Festival, which began on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya, Shah Rukh Khan led the celeb roll call. Pictures and videos from the festival are trending big time. One moment in particular that won hearts was when Shah Rukh Khan touched Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet. Big B instantly hugged SRK at the event. The video has been curated by fan pages across social media. Big B and Jaya Bachchan's son and actor Abhishek was also present at the event. Other celebs at the event included Rani Mukerji, Shatrughan Sinha.

Here's a picture of SRK hugging Amitabh Bachchan at the event:

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starred in multiple films together. Amitabh Bachchan played Shah Rukh Khan's onscreen father in Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The two stars have also famously starred in films such as Bhoothnath, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Mohabbatein. In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan starred in Badla, which SRK produced through his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan also had an extended cameo in Amitabh Bachchan's 2022 film Brahmastra. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna.

This was the second film fest that SRK attended this month. Earlier this month, he checked into the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where his 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the opening film. The actor even performed an iconic scene from the festival. SRK and Kajol were there for the screening of DDLJ. He was also felicitated at the event. SRK was also among the three recipients of this year's Honorary Yusr.