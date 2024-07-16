Vicky Kaushal Thinks Bosco Martis Should Be 'Applauded Equally' For Choreographing Tauba Tauba

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: boscomartis)

Vicky Kaushal's killer moves in Bad Newz's song Tauba Tauba have truly impressed one and all. The track has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. FYI: A while back, Bosco Martis addressed the issue of choreographers not being properly credited for their work. Now, Vicky Kaushal has shared his thoughts on the issue. The actor has said that the team behind the camera should be “applauded equally.” In an interview with India Today, Vicky Kaushal said, “Main vo step ghar se thodi na le kar aaya, vo mujhe diya gaya, vo mujhe Bosco sir ne diya. [The main step wasn't something I brought from home; it was taught to me by Bosco sir]."

Vicky Kaushal added, "Every person who is standing behind the camera is the real hero who builds whatever is happening in front of the camera. Because we are in front of the camera, vo shuru ki wah-waahi, ya joote chappal jo bhi paddne hote hain, vo humein hi paddte hain. [Because we are in front of the camera, the initial praise or the criticism, whatever it may be, falls on us.] But they are really the heroes. It takes an army, it takes the effort of 300 people to create a song, a film, or anything. So, they should be applauded equally, if not more. I hundred percent agree (with what Bosco said)."

In December last year, Bosco Martis shared a detailed note on Instagram and highlighted how the choreographers are not credited. He wrote, “My oath to the future of choreographers. It's been 22 years we've been doing choreography and still find it a struggle to put our names on any promotional material of movies. Where the song and dance are celebrated by the nation and also world wide . I have shared so many reels of aspiring dancers and the ones who love to dance on our songs we have choreographed . But sometimes it's so sad to say that nobody knows who has choreographed the song till we don't push our names.”

Read the full note below:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's performance in Tauba Tauba has been praised by Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra. Click here to read in detail. Bad Newz is scheduled for theatrical release on July 19. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.