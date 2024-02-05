All India Rank: Vicky Kaushal Shares Trailer Of Friend Varun Grover's Directorial Debut With A Sweet Note

Still from a video shared on YouTube. (courtesy: Netflix India )

Vicky Kaushal has shared the trailer of his friend, writer-lyricist Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank on Instagram. The story revolves around a 17-year-old Vivek, played by Bodhisattva Sharma, from Lucknow who is under pressure to fulfil his family's expectations. The trailer shows the challenges that come his way as he prepares for one of the toughest examinations in India at an IIT coaching centre in Kota. We also get a glimpse of his love interest Sarika in the trailer. As per the makers, the plot is set in the late 90s. All India Rank is backed by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha are also part of the film.

Now, let us focus on Vicky Kaushal's heartwarming note for his dear friend. For those who don't know Varun Grover was associated with Vicky Kaushal's debut film Masaan. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial was released in 2015. Both Vicky Kaushal and Varun Grover's journey in the world of cinema began with Masaan. Varun Grover was also associated with Sacred Games and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Celebrating Varun Grover's new venture, the actor wrote, “Hum dono engineers ka cinema ki duniya mein safar lagbhag saath hi shuru hua [Both of us, engineers, began our journey in the world of cinema almost together] with… Masaan. ‘Saala yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota bey! [Why doesn't this sorrow ever end!]' A line written by him has over the years evolved to be one of the most noteworthy scenes of my filmography so far.” Vicky Kaushal added, “I'm so happy and proud to be presenting the trailer of All India Rank… the directorial debut of my dear and incredibly talented friend #VarunGrover. Shine on mere bhai and my best wishes to the entire team.”

The actor has also attached red hearts to his caption. As soon as Vicky Kaushal shared the trailer, fans and celebrities started showering best wishes on Varun Grover. Comedian Abhishek Upmanyu wrote, “Congratulations” with fire emojis. Gunjan Saxena fame Chandan Anand said, “Beautiful. Congratulations bhai.” Director Milind Gadagkar posted red hearts and clapping hands emojis.

Take a look at the All India Rank trailer here:

During a promotional interview for All India Rank, Varun Grover opened up about his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In a chat with The Lallantop, he said, "Shah Rukh sahab ke saath to ek tarah se kaam kiya hai. Do filmo me gaane likhe hai unke liye. Fan mein aur abhi Dunki mein ek gaana tha, Chal Ve Watna. Baaki mauka milega to zarur Shah Rukh sahab ke saath to krenge. [I have worked with Shah Rukh sir in a way, penned songs for two of his films - Fan and recently for Dunki, I wrote Chal Ve Watna. If I get a chance, I'd definitely collaborate with Shah Rukh sir again.]"

For Salman Khan, Varun Grover said, “Salman sahab abhi tak jo filmein kar rahe hai, vo pata nahi…Mai apni duniya ko unki duniya se jodte huye nahi dekh paata hu. Jis tarah ki filmein mai karna chahta hu, vahi duniya Salman Khan dekhna chahte hai, mujhe nahi pta, ya dikhana chahate hai, mujhe nahi pta.Naa hi Salman Khan se nahi mile hai. [As for Salman sir, I haven't had the chance to meet him yet. I can't quite connect my world with his. And what I want to create in films, I don't know if Salman wants to work in such movies. I don't know if he wants to see what I wish to see, and I haven't met Salman Khan either.]"

All India Rank will hit the big screens on February 23.