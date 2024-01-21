Varun Grover Says Shah Rukh Khan 'Seems Real' While Salman Khan Is Like 'A Character Created By AI'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Chrissuccess)

Lyricist and writer Varun Grover has shared his take on Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In a recent chat with The Lallantop, Varun Grover spoke about his desire to collaborate with SRK and Salman. He said, "Shah Rukh sahab ke saath to ek tarah se kaam kiya hai. Do filmo me gaane likhe hai unke liye. Fan mein aur abhi Dunki mein ek gaana tha, Chal Ve Watna. Baaki mauka milega to zarur Shah Rukh sahab ke saath to krenge. [I have worked with Shah Rukh sir in a way, penned songs for two of his films - Fan and recently for Dunki, I wrote Chal Ve Watna. If I get a chance, I'd definitely collaborate with Shah Rukh sir again.]"

For Salman Khan, Varun Grover added, “Salman sahab abhi tak jo filmein kar rahe hai, vo pata nahi…Mai apni duniya ko unki duniya se jodte huye nahi dekh paata hu. Jis tarah ki filmein mai karna chahta hu, vahi duniya Salman Khan dekhna chahte hai, mujhe nahi pta, ya dikhana chahate hai, mujhe nahi pta.Naa hi Salman Khan se nahi mile hai. [As for Salman sir, I haven't had the chance to meet him yet. I can't quite connect my world with his. And what I want to create in films, I don't know if Salman wants to work in such movies. I don't know if he wants to see what I wish to see, and I haven't met Salman Khan either.]"

Drawing a distinction between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Varun Grover added, "Kuch log hote hai jo lagta hai jo exist krte hai. Shah Rukh Khan exist karte hai, saamne hai. Vo saamne dikh bhi chuke hai, lekin vo na bhi dikhe hote to vo real lagte hai. Salman Khan jo hai, vo lagte hai ki vo screen pe hi hai. Vo shayad asli zindagi me hai hi na. Vo AI se banaye hue ek kirdaar hai, jo ki vahi hai. Ab vo saamne dikh jaayein to shayad thoda sa brahm tutega mera. Lekin tab bhi vo bda mushkil hoga mere liye manna ki yeh insaan screen ke ilava bhi hai. [Some people seem to just exist. Shah Rukh Khan exists, he's there. I have seen him in person, and even if that was not the case, he feels real. Salman Khan, on the other hand, seems like he only exists on screen. He might not even exist in real life. He's like a character created by AI, and that's who he is. If I meet him personally, it might shatter my perception a bit. But even then, it would be quite challenging for me to believe that he exists beyond the screen.]"

Speaking about the interviews of both the stars, Varun Grover remarked, "Unke jo interviews hai vo bhi lagta hai ki unka koi kirdaar nikal ke aaya hai film ka vahi interview de raha hai. Shah Rukh Khan ke saath bina unko jaane huye bhi, jab mai mila hu do-teen baar, vo bhi gaane ke silsile mein baat hui hai. Lekin bina unko personally jaane huye bhi you understand him, you know him, and that's the feeling he gives also in his interview that ‘I want you to know me.' Vo koshish krte hai ki vo apne aap ko samjhaye aur samjhne ke baad aap unko pyaar kar paye. [In Salman's, it feels like he has stepped out of a character from his films and that character is giving the interview. With Shah Rukh Khan, without personally knowing him, when I met him two or three times, our conversations were also centred around songs. But even without knowing him personally, you understand him, you know him, and that's the feeling he gives in his interviews as well – 'I want you to know me.' He tries to explain himself, and after understanding him, you love him.]”

"Sabke alag-alag treeke hote hai, kuch log chahte hai ki aap mujhe na samjhey. ‘Mai samajh me nahi aata hu' aur ek hai ‘Mai pura aapke saamne khuli kitaab hai isliye aap mujhe pyaar karey'. To mujhe lagta hai Shah Rukh Khan usme aate hai. [Everyone has different approaches, some want you not to understand them. 'I can not be understood' and there is 'I am an open book in front of you, so love me'. So, I feel Shah Rukh Khan falls into this category,]" concluded Varun Grover.

On the work front, Varun Grover's debut directorial project, All India Rank, is set to hit the screens on February 23.