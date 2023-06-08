Ranbir Kapoor Is 'Incredibly Secure As A Person,' Says Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in a throwback. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal, during an interview with News Tak, revealed the “hatke” and “bachke” qualities of Ranbir Kapoor. The duo have worked together in Sanju (2018) and Govinda Naam Mera (2022), in which the Brahmastra actor made a special appearance. When asked to share that one thing that is different about Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky said: “Ranbir is one of my favourite actors. His most unique quality is that he is incredibly secure as a person and as an actor. Wo jab kisi role ke liye mehnat karte hai, jo effort karte hai ya jo padhai karte hai uske liye, who kabhi bhi set pe leke nahi aate hai. Kabhi bhi jatate nahi ki ‘itni mehnat kar raha hu mai as an actor' (whenever he prepares for a role, the efforts that he put in or the hours he has spent studying for his character, he never brings it to set. He never shows off to others that he has done so much as an actor). He doesn't take that seriously.”

Vicky added: “Jo bhi karte hai chupke se karte hai, and he (Ranbir) only delivers on set (He always does the preparation away from the limelight and only delivers on set).”

Vicky Kaushal is married to Katrina Kaif, who dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past. The Brahmastra star is now married to Alia Bhatt. While promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, Vicky also revealed a hilarious habit of Ranbir Kapoor in the interview. “He will often share an information with you and say, ‘I am only telling you this, please do not tell others). Then you get tensed that if someone gets to know about this information, you will be blamed that you disclosed it. But then you realise that he (Ranbir Kapoor) has said the same thing to a lot of people and has refrained them from sharing the information with others.”

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is running successfully in cinema halls. It has been directed by Laxman Utekar.