Vicky Kaushal Reveals Katrina Kaif Holds Weekly Budget Meetings. His Role? 'I Sit With Popcorn'

Vicky Kaushal with wife Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal, in an interview with News Tak, revealed that his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, holds weekly meetings with the staff at their house over budget. The actor was promoting his new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan when he shared some fun facts about his wife. In an interview, Vicky revealed how Katrina holds weekly budget meetings at home. He told News Tak, “The most fun experience is when she (Katrina) holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it's a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I'm in the audience and I sit with popcorn.”

Vicky Kaushal also revealed if Katrina Kaif ever stops him from eating too much paranthe over fat gain. The actor said: “Our wedding is like paranthe weds pancake. Both are the same in a way but she loves pancakes. I love paranthe.” When asked if the actress has an objection to his love for paranthe, Vicky replied: “No, she also eats paranthe. She loves paranthe made by my mom.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan in December 2021. The actor also spilled the beans about his married life and shared that he is not a morning person while Katrina Kaif is always active after waking up. Vicky said that he needs at least 2 hours to wake up properly in the morning or talk to anyone and Katrina, on the other hand, is always ready to discuss her plans for the day right after she wakes up. The actor hilariously added that this is something they are still trying to adjust.

Between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, it is the actor who does a lot of bargaining while shopping. He told the media outlet: “It depends we are shopping for whom. If it is something of my interest, she (Katrina Kaif) thinks it should be in the budget or it is a waste of money. But if we are buying something for her and I think it is over budget, she says it is her hobby and she buys it.”

Vicky Kaushal also described Katrina Kaif as a “wonderful actress” who has “really made a space for herself with her own hard work.” He added that because she is also a great dancer. “Because she is so good at dancing when I show her videos of my rehearsals, I get scared. She points out 36,000 mistakes,” said the actor when asked if they discuss their respective projects at home.

What's that one thing that is “hatke” about Katrina Kaif? Vicky Kaushal said: “Everybody knows her like a star, Katrina Kaif, but when you know her as a human being, she is a simple and basic girl who loves simplicity. She is a very no-fuss girl in that sense. Not many people know this.”

Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres on June 2 and it has been receiving positive feedback from the audience.