Vicky Kaushal Says He Wants To Learn 'Massy Acting'. See Varun Dhawan's ROFL Reply

Still from a video posted by IIFA. (courtesy: iifa )

A new video from the glamourous night of IIFA 2023 at Abu Dhabi is doing the rounds on the internet and truth be said, it's all kinds of fun. In the video, we can see Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in a conversation with Varun Dhawan and the outcome is hilarious. In the video, shared by the official page of IIFA, Vicky can be seen asking Varun,“Mujhe aap se sikhna hai. Mujhe massy acting sikhna hai aap se. Mujhe batao massy acting karne ke liye kya hatke cheez ek actor ko karni hoti hai (I want to learn how to become a massy actor from you)?”

To this Varun gave an epic reply, he said, "Aapne India ki sabse massiest heroine ke saath shaadi kiya hai. Jiska naam hai Katrina Kaif. Main toh unse sikha hoon (You have married the massiest heroine, whose name is Katrina Kaif. I have learnt from her).”

The caption of the video read, "You heard our Bhediya, toh book your tickets now, yaara, and watch our movie sahparivaar! Link in bio. The makers of Luka Chuppi and Mimi are bringing you a solid dose of entertainment. 2 days to go for this kahani! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in theatres this Friday, 2nd June, 2023."

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in cities across the country. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been travelling across the country and while in different cities, Sara was also spotted visiting various shrines.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be released in theatres on June 2. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will be seen in Sam Bahadur.