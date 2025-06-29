What Varun Dhawan Posted About Shefali Jariwala Death

Varun Dhawan has called out the media for its intrusive coverage of celebrity funerals, describing it as “insensitive” and deeply “uncomfortable” for those grieving.

Though he didn't name anyone, his remarks came soon after visuals of actor-model Shefali Jariwala's last rites were widely shared by media outlets and paparazzi on social media platforms.

On his Instagram Stories, Varun wrote, “Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do you have to cover someone's grief. Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this. How is this benefitting anyone? My request to my friends in the media, this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered.”

Instagram/Varun Dhawan

His comments came in the wake of emotional footage showing Shefali's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and her parents in visible distress during the cremation.

He briefly addressed the press and said with folded hands, “Meri pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log, please.” (“Please pray for my angel, all of you.”)

Earlier today, Parag Tyagi was seen scattering his late wife's ashes into the sea.

Shefali Jariwala died on Friday, June 27, at the age of 42. The actress suffered a cardiac arrest, after which her husband rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital. She was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities have since launched a probe into her sudden death. A source told NDTV, “Shefali's post-mortem was conducted at Cooper Hospital. Officials confirmed that the post-mortem was video-recorded.”

The report is being prepared by a team of five doctors, and preliminary findings are expected soon.

Initial medical examination suggests that her death may have been caused by low blood pressure, cardiac arrest, and a severe gastric condition. Police are also investigating the role of certain medications.

Sources earlier told NDTV that the model was “regularly consuming anti-ageing medicines for the last seven-eight years.”

“So far in the police investigation, it has come to light that these medicines could be a major reason for cardiac arrest,” the source added.

So far, police have collected seven CCTV recordings and recorded statements from 14 individuals, including family members, domestic staff, and acquaintances. The pharmacist from the medical store frequented by her family has also been questioned.