Watch: Parag Tyagi Inconsolable After Immersing Shefali Jariwala's Ashes

Shefali Jariwala's untimely demise on Friday night has been difficult for her and her loved ones to accept. Her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Saturday evening, with close family members and friends in attendance.

A video of Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi breaking down during the rituals was making the rounds online. He could be seen struggling to hold back tears as he performed her last rites.

Now a new video has surfaced online where Parag Tyagi is seen immersing Shefali Jariwala's ashes. Surrounded by his family and friends for support, he was seen bidding a final farewell to his beloved.

He was later seen exiting the crematorium ground. He was inconsolable as he wiped his tears and made his way towards the exit.

What We Know So Far

The investigation into the sudden death of actor Shefali Jariwala is currently underway, with two teams from the Amboli Police Station handling the case, according to sources close to the actress.

The source told NDTV, "Shefali's post-mortem was conducted at Cooper Hospital. Officials confirmed that the post-mortem was video-recorded."

"The post-mortem report is being prepared by a team of 5 doctors. Its preliminary report is likely to come tomorrow," said Amboli police.

Initially, the case was examined on the suspicion of food poisoning. Later, the investigation also considered whether Shefali may have died due to any form of poisoning.

Police are now looking into all aspects of Shefali's medical history. "Which doctors was Shefali in contact with within the last 8 years, which medicines were prescribed to her, and whether she take some medicines on her own without consulting a doctor? All these aspects are being investigated," the source added.

So far, the police have collected seven CCTV footage samples and recorded the statements of 14 people, including family members, domestic staff and those who interacted with Shefali regularly.

In A Nutshell

