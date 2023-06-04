Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 2: The Film Witnesses 'Healthy Growth'

Image was shared by Sara Ai Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is doing well at the box office. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film earned nearly Rs 7.20 crore at the box office on Saturday, taking the two-day box office earnings to over Rs 12.69 crore. Sharing details in a tweet, Taran Adarsh said, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again…Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an excellent number for this *mid-range* film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”

Sharing further details, the trade expert wrote: “The *national chains* on Day 1 and 2… PVR: 1.54 cr / 2.11 cr. INOX: 1.11 cr / 1.50 cr. Cinepolis: 70 lacs / 94 lacs. Total: ₹ 3.35 cr / ₹ 4.55 cr.”

Speaking about what the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachkemeans for upcoming films, Taran Adarsh added, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also debunks the talk that *mid-range* movies should skip the theatrical window, instead opt for the direct-to-digital route… Earlier, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, The Kerala Story, and now, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have witnessed energetic footfalls at *cinemas*, making the exhibition sector heave a sigh of relief.”

On Saturday, Taran Adarsh shared details of the earnings recorded on the release date and said, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke takes off on Day 1... Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted (below) ₹ 2 cr start... Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push... Fri ₹5.49 cr. India biz." He also decoded the contribution of national theatre chains to the film and wrote, "The national chains contributed a healthy ₹ 3.35 cr on Day 1... PVR: 1.54 cr, INOX: 1.11 cr, Cinepolis: 70 lacs."

Taran Adarsh added in his tweet, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Sun... The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – directed by Laxman Utekar – is Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's first collaboration together and has received mixed reviews from critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the sort of film that gives the actors no chance at all to find their way out of the morass. Everybody in the cast, and that includes the two leads, ham away to glory in order to be heard above the din."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will be seen in Sam Bahadur.