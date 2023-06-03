Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1: The Film Earns Over Rs 5 Crore

Vicky and Sara co-star in the film. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, opened in theatres on Friday and it earned Rs 5.49 crore on its opening day, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. His tweet read, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke takes off on Day 1... Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted (below) Rs 2 cr start... Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push... Fri Rs 5.49 cr. India biz." He also decoded the contribution of national theatre chains to the film and wrote, "The national chains contributed a healthy Rs 3.35 cr on Day 1... PVR: 1.54 cr, INOX: 1.11 cr, Cinepolis: 70 lacs."

Taran Adarsh added in his tweet, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Sun... The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend."

Set in Indore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy which showcases the story of a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, who are headed for a divorce. Also featuring Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi, the movie hit the screens on June 2. It has produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studio.

The film opened to mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the sort of film that gives the actors no chance at all to find their way out of the morass. Everybody in the cast, and that includes the two leads, ham away to glory in order to be heard above the din."