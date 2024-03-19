Vicky Kaushal Sums Up His Relationship With Katrina Kaif: 'We Are Just A Regular Couple'

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif truly deserve the title of the best couple in Bollywood. Agree? Whether it's walking hand-in-hand at events or name-checking each other in interviews and talk shows, they always give couple goals. In a recent interview with The Week magazine, Vicky opened up about sharing a "deep connection" with Katrina. The actor expressed, “My marriage to Katrina is the result of a deep connection at the core level. I appreciate her core and she appreciates mine. I do not want to make her a better person and she does not want to make me a better person. We are already in love with the person we are. What is new for us is how we are both growing together. Now that we are married, it is always about what is working for us, not me.”

When discussing Katrina Kaif's food preferences, Vicky Kaushal added, “In terms of food, she (Katrina) is way more vegetarian than I am. She enjoys simple food. Very rarely will she go for a chhole bhature, but I would dive into that. My mother is happy whenever Katrina is home because, as she says, ‘All my life I have been trying to get these boys to eat tinde (apple gourd), beans and turai (ridge gourd) and now I have a daughter-in-law who eats these every day.' This is her staple food. She loves pancakes. We are just a regular couple with a profession that has put us in the public glare.”

Earlier, in a conversation with GQ, Vicky Kaushal discussed how things change after marriage. The 35-year-old said, “You can never be the same person after marriage. Starting to live a life with someone is a huge addition. Because until then, everything is about you. Your schedule, your perspective—it's what is right for you. When you're married, it's the ‘us' that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I'd go so far as to say that the amount I've matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif's latest stint was in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.