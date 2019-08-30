Vicky Kaushal On 'Drug Party' Allegation: 'Not Nice To Be Called Names'

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Highlights 'Factualising assumptions is not fair all the time,' said Vicky Kaushal It had a huge effect on me: Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal recently won the Best Actor National Award

After Karan Johar, actor Vicky Kaushal opened up about the accusation made by a politician about an alleged 'drug party' held at the 47-year-old filmmaker's Mumbai home last month. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal, who recently won the Best Actor National Award for his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike, said that the accusation had a 'huge effect' on him and he added that 'factualising assumptions is not fair all the time.' Vicky Kaushal told Pinkvilla that after the party he left for Arunachal Pradesh to film NDTV show Jai Jawan and he only learnt about the allegation after returning to Mumbai. "I was with the army for the next four days in the hills where there is no network. So, I have no clue of what's going on I returned and checked Twitter and I was like 'Hain ji?' 'What?'. FIR...open letter... ye woh. Of course, it had a huge effect on me. It is not nice to be called those names by people."

"What I understand is that people who don't know you personally see something and make an assumption... that's completely fine. We all do that. But factualising assumptions... It's a big leap to take and that's not fair all the time," Vicky Kaushal added.

Last week, Karan Johar talked about the politician's controversial statement in an interview with Rajeev Masand and said that his mother Hiroo Johar was with the celebrity guests at the party minutes before he took the video. Vicky Kaushal backed Karan Johar and told Pinkvilla, "We all knew the video was being taken and five minutes before the video was shot Karan's mom was with us. The video was put up."

In the aforementioned interview, Karan Johar refuted the claim that his guests indulged in drug abuse as 'baseless.' He said, "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video... With all the earnestness, would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all? I am not stupid."

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, actors Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also at the party. After Karan Johar posted the video on social media, Shiromani Akali Dal lawmaker Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted accusing the Bollywood stars of "flaunting their drugged state." Congress leader Milind Deora, whose wife was also present at the party, set the record straight with this stern tweet:

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a "drugged state" so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don't know!



I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

Vicky Kaushal is currently filming Sardar Udham Singh and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.