Saturday Night Fever At Karan Johar's With Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput

Deepika, Ranbir arriving at Karan Johar's party

Highlights KJo shared a glimpse of his party on his Instagram Malaika, Arjun, Varun, Shahid can be seen chilling together "Saturday night vibes," KJo captioned the video

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan - no, we aren't talking about any film announcement, this is just part of Karan Johar's weekend party guest list. In an Instagram video, which is now crazy viral, the 45-year-old filmmaker shared a glimpse of his Saturday bash but ahead of that, the paparazzi spotted the guests arriving in their cars - some with plus ones and some solo. Deepika Padukone checked into the party minus husband Ranveer Singh, who is filming '83 in London. Dressed in black leather and chunky statement jewellery, Deepika glammed up the party with ease. Ranbir Kapoor arrived minus girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who recently wrapped her Ooty schedule of Sadak 2. Ranbir was spotted flashing the victory sign to the paparazzi.

Deepika at Karan Johar's house party

Ranbir at Karan Johar's house party

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora's date for the night was boyfriend Arjun Kapoor - they arrived together. Malaika was chic and smart in a thigh-high slit red skirt paired with an oversized shirt. Earlier in the evening, Arjun Kapoor was spotted escorting Malaika outside her mother's house.

Malaika at Karan Johar's house party

Arjun at Karan Johar's house party

Kabir Singh AKA Shahid Kapoor brought along his wife Mira Rajput to the party. Karan Johar's Student Of The Year Varun Dhawan arrived with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Actor Vicky Kaushal also joined in the fun.

Shahid Kapoor at Karan Johar's house party

Varun Dhawan at Karan Johar's house party

Also attending the party were filmmakers Ayan Mukerji (with whom Karan Johar collaborates for Brahmastra), Zoya Akhtar (with whom KJo worked in Lust Stories) and Ritesh Sidhwani. Here's how much fun the celeb-friends had at Karan Johar's party: "Saturday night vibes," KJo captioned the video.

Karan Johar recently acquired the rights for the Hindi remake of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's new film Dear Comrade. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will release films such as Good News, Drive and Brahmastra this year.

