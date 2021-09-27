Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra At Kareena Kapoor's House Party

Manish Malhotra shared this photo from Kareena Kapoor's house. (Image courtesy: manishmalhotra05 )

Highlights Kareena hosted a party for her friends and family on Monday

She recently celebrated her 41st birthday in the Maldives

Karisma looked pretty in a black outfit at the party

Kareena Kapoor, who returned from her Maldives vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two kids last week, kick-started her week by hosting a house party for her friends and family. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is Kareena Kapoor's close friend and who has also worked with her on many films, was the first one to arrive at the actress' house. He was sporting an all-black outfit. Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma and BFF Amrita Arora were also there. Karisma looked pretty in a black outfit while Amrita Arora picked a white dress for the get-together. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra arrived at the actress' house for the party in a black tee, black coat and jeans.

Host Kareena Kapoor, who recently celebrated her 41st birthday, opted for a white top and matching trousers for the party.

Sharing pictures from the get-together that also features their friend Sanjay Mishra, Manish Malhotra wrote: "It's true blue selfie time tonight."

Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora also shared glimpses of Kareena Kapoor's house party on their respective Instagram profile. "Evenings like these," wrote Karisma in the caption of her post. Take a look:

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story.

Now, see pictures of Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra from Kareena Kapoor's house here:

Karisma Kapoor at sister Kareena's house.

Karan Johar happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Manish Malhotra spotted outside Kareena Kapoor's house.

Kareena Kapoor, who has featured in films like Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine and Jab We Met, was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next films are Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Valentine's Day next year.