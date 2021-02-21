Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh And Karan Johar At Manish Malhotra's House Party

Manish Malhotra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh started their weekend with a party at celebrated designer Manish Malhotra's house that was also attended by filmmaker Karan Johar. The celebs were photographed arriving at Manish Malhotra's house in their respective cars in style on Saturday evening. Manish Malhotra often hosts house parties for his friends from entertainment industry. Sara Ali Khan attended the bash in a white dress, which she paired with a candy red sling bag and yellow flat sandals. Kiara was a sight to behold in a white crop top, neon green flared trousers and white jacket.

Parineeti Chopra, who awaits the release of his upcoming film The Girl On The Train, arrived at the party in a white crop top and black trousers. She completed her look with a black sling bag.

Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in a blue dress. Karan Johar opted for a black tee, black trousers and denim jacket for the party.

Sharing a photo from their party, also attended by designer Nandita Mahtani, Manish Malhotra wrote: "The perfect Saturday night." Check out his post here:

Karan Johar, who has worked with Parineeti Chopra on Hasee Toh Phasee, with Kiara Advani on Good Newwz, with Sara Ali Khan on Simmba, gave a glimpse of their Saturday night fever like this:

Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re, Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train and Kiara Advani's Shershaah will release in theatres this year.