To Akali Leader's 'Drugged' Tweet On KJo's Party, Milind Deora's Counter

Milind Deora hit back at Manjinder Singh Sirsa and accused him of "spreading lies".

Shiromani Akali Dal lawmaker Manjinder Singh Sirsa's tweet accusing Bollywood actors of "flaunting their drugged state" as he shared a video from a party has drawn a sharp reaction from Congress leader Milind Deora.

"Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!" Mr Sirsa, a legislator from Delhi, tweeted on Tuesday, sharing a video of a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor are among those seen in the video.

"I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars," Mr Sirsa said, also using the hashtag #UDTABollywood, in an apparent play on the Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Udta Punjab" that dealt with the issue of drug menace in the state.

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor@deepikapadukone@arjunk26@Varun_dvn@karanjohar@vickykaushal09pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Congress leader Milind Deora hit back at the Akali leader, accusing him of "spreading lies". He said his wife was also at the party and "nobody was in a "drugged state".

"My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a "drugged state" so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don't know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology," he wrote.

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don't know!



I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

The video was originally shared on Instagram by Karan Johar, who hosted the stars on Saturday night. The actors are yet to comment on the issue.

