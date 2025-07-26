"Pollution Should Be The Criteria": Minister On Old Vehicles' Ban In Delhi

The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its 2018 order, which bans diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in the Delhi-NCR region. The petition argues that the age-based ban is outdated and unfairly targets even roadworthy, non-polluting vehicles, hitting middle-class owners the hardest.

The plea comes amid growing backlash over the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) July order to stop fuel supply to vehicles that fall under the "end-of-life" category. That order has now been deferred till November 1 after strong public opposition and intervention by the Delhi government.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the development, saying the situation has changed significantly since 2018.

"The situation of 2025 is totally different from 2018, and there are many modern technologies available now. We want to apprise the honourable court, and that's why we have filed the review," Mr Sirsa told NDTV.

Mr Sirsa added, "If a vehicle is polluting, it should be banned, regardless of whether it's five years old or fifteen. Pollution should be the criteria, not the age of the vehicle."

The petition warns that continuing with the 2018 ruling will lead to even BS-VI compliant vehicles being taken off the roads in the coming years, without scientific justification. It questions why even BS-IV vehicles that pass Pollution Under Control (PUC) tests are being sidelined and calls for decisions to be based on updated emissions data.

The government has urged the court to order a comprehensive, scientific study on how older vehicles contribute to pollution, rather than relying on blanket age-based rules.

The petition also cited that other countries like Japan, the US, and those in the EU do not ban vehicles solely based on age. Instead, they rely on regular testing and real-time emissions data to decide if a vehicle should remain on the road.

The debate has struck a chord with vehicle owners across NCR, many of whom say they've suffered despite owning well-maintained cars.

Naresh Malik, a South Delhi resident, shared his ordeal, "I had to sell my Corolla Altis, which had only run 34,000 km in 15 years, at a throwaway price. It was in perfect condition. Today's cars can easily last 2.5 lakh kilometres. Why are we judged just on age?"

"If the aim is to reduce pollution, the focus should be on traffic congestion and stricter PUC (Pollution Under Control) checks, not arbitrary rules. I'm hopeful the court will understand the practical concerns of people like us, especially the financial burden we face," he added.

The CAQM's July 1 directive to stop refuelling ELV vehicles had triggered widespread public outcry. Minister Sirsa wrote to the commission asking for a pause, and Lt Governor VK Saxena later advised the government to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

The case is now listed for hearing on Monday, and its outcome could impact thousands of vehicle owners across the capital region, as well as future national policies on vehicle retirement and pollution control.