Vedang Raina On Performing Whiplashing Scene In <i>Jigra</i>: "It Was Very Hard To Put My Mind Through That"

Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt's Jigra was released in theatres on October 11. Recently, the actor spoke about the emotionally charged whiplashing scene. The actor who was appreciated for his performance, said, "The lashing scene was tricky, but Vasan Bala sir gave me some really great advice right before the scene, which made my approach clearer. It was still very hard to put my mind through that. I'm happy that there was appreciation for that scene."

He also spoke about how transformative the entire Jigra experience has been for him. He said, "Jigra changed my life way before it was even released. I'm just grateful I was part of this project and got to work alongside some really great minds. I feel blessed to be in this position so early in my career and at such a young age."

Jigra faced competition from Vicky Aur Vidya Ki Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, which opened with Rs 5 crore and had about 3,500 shows, giving it a slight edge over Alia's film. Notably, Jigra is Alia's only release for 2024. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie narrates the story of a sister who will go to extreme lengths to protect her brother.

On the work front, Vedang Raina made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The film will release on December 25, 2025.