<i>Jigra</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt's Film's Week 1 Report Card

Alia Bhatt's film Jigra has completed its first week in the theatres. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film released on October 11. While Jigra managed to cross the ₹15 Crore mark in its opening weekend, the film's daily collection saw a massive drop in the next few days. Jigra minted ₹1.25 crore on Thursday and recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.52%, reported Sacnilk. With this, the film wrapped its opening week with a total collection of ₹22.45 crore. Apart from Alia, Jigra features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Harssh A Singh, Ankur Khanna, Rahul Ravindran and Vivek Gomber in important roles. The film clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office.

Ahead of Jigra's release, director Vasan Bala has shared an interesting story about the script of the movie. The filmmaker revealed that he did not send the script of Jigra to Alia. It was forwarded to her by Karan Johar. He said, "I had sent one very kaccha pakka (roughly drafted) email, very stream of consciousness thought, sent it to Karan. I think six or seven hours later, he called saying, 'I've already sent it to Alia'. I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'. Karan said, 'No, no, this is how it works'," in an interview.

Alia Bhatt, who was also part of the interview, shared her reaction to the Jigra script and said, "So my first response to him after he sent me the first half was, 'Where's the second half?' Because I said, 'I'm not feeling complete. I need the second half'. I chased him for one month for the second half, and then it came together."

Jigra narrates the story of a sister named Satya, who is on a rescue mission to save her brother Arjun, played by Vedang Raina. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt under their banners Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Production.