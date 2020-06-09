Varun Dhawan Reminds Us 'The World Has Been Through This Before.' See Pics From 1920

Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday, shared a few pictures from 1920 when the world was fighting the Spanish flu, and they bear a striking similarity with the situation that the world is currently undergoing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pictures showcase the precautions taken by people during the Spanish flu - closed theatres, warning signs against spitting in public and people wearing masks. Varun shared the pictures and wrote, "1920 & 2020. The world has been through this before." Urging his fans to help the frontline workers of coronavirus, Varun added, "We have to help our doctors, police force and frontline warriors." He also shared the United Nation's data that states that India's population is 17.7 percent of the total world population, and wrote, "We all have to take responsibility." Read his post here:

Varun's post was flooded with comments from his fans in no time. Designer Manish Malhotra commented with several thumbs-up emojis, while Kim Sharma added a clap emoji.

Varun Dhawan has been actively spreading awareness regarding coronavirus on his social media profiles. A few weeks ago, Varun pledged to provide meals to medical professionals and the underprivileged people. He shared a statement on Instagram, an excerpt of which read, "With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home at this time of crisis. And so this week I've committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I've committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals." Read his statement here:

Varun Dhawan wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Coolie No 1, a few days before the country went into lockdown. Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. Coolie No 1, directed by Varun's dad David Dhawan, also stars Sara Ali Khan.