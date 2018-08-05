Varun Dhawan Posts Pic With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal With An Interesting Caption

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were holidaying in London

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 05, 2018 18:14 IST
Varun Dhawan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy varundvn)

New Delhi: 

To chance upon photos of Natasha Dalal on Varun Dhawan's Instagram is a rare thing. But on Sunday, the 31-year-old actor shared a photo with his rumoured girlfriend and added the '100 %' icon as the caption. Varun and Natasha's photo appears to be from their recently concluded London holiday - the duo touched down in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Varun selected the British Capital as his destination for a much deserved break and flew into London last weekend. He was spotted at Mumbai airport with Natasha Dalal, when the Internet speculated that the actor was off on a couple's vacation. Varun and designer Natasha are reported to be dating for years now but neither of them have addressed speculation yet.

 

 

.

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

 

When on holiday, Varun and Natasha also made loved-up appearances on filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's Instagram. Shashank has directed Varun in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

 

 

@varundvn @natashadalal88 @nalinidatta ... No words needed ... #london

A post shared by Shashank Khaitan (@shashankkhaitan) on

 

According to a report in DNA, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were planning a vacation for long, which only recently materialised owing to Varun's busy work schedule. Varun has been busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga ahead of which he was pre-occupied with the promotions of October. He reportedly planned the vacation in the brief window between his other commitments and Kalank shoot. "They were planning a getaway for quite some time but they couldn't go anywhere due to Varun's schedule. He had a release (Shoojit Sircar's October) in April, post which the actor has been caught up with his other projects," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Natasha Dalal is Varun Dhawan's constant plus one at parties and gatherings. In May, the rumoured couple trended a great deal for making a couple entry to Sonam Kapoor's reception.

ap06ttco

Varun and Natasha at Sonam Kapoor's reception

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Sui Dhaaga, co-starring Anushka Sharma. In Kalank, he joins a stellar cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

