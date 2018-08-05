Varun Dhawan Posts Pic With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal With An Interesting Caption

Varun Dhawan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy varundvn)

To chance upon photos of Natasha Dalal on Varun Dhawan's Instagram is a rare thing. But on Sunday, the 31-year-old actor shared a photo with his rumoured girlfriend and added the '100 %' icon as the caption. Varun and Natasha's photo appears to be from their recently concluded London holiday - the duo touched down in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Varun selected the British Capital as his destination for a much deserved break and flew into London last weekend. He was spotted at Mumbai airport with Natasha Dalal, when the Internet speculated that the actor was off on a couple's vacation. Varun and designer Natasha are reported to be dating for years now but neither of them have addressed speculation yet.

. A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:59am PDT

When on holiday, Varun and Natasha also made loved-up appearances on filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's Instagram. Shashank has directed Varun in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

According to a report in DNA, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were planning a vacation for long, which only recently materialised owing to Varun's busy work schedule. Varun has been busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga ahead of which he was pre-occupied with the promotions of October. He reportedly planned the vacation in the brief window between his other commitments and Kalank shoot. "They were planning a getaway for quite some time but they couldn't go anywhere due to Varun's schedule. He had a release (Shoojit Sircar's October) in April, post which the actor has been caught up with his other projects," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Natasha Dalal is Varun Dhawan's constant plus one at parties and gatherings. In May, the rumoured couple trended a great deal for making a couple entry to Sonam Kapoor's reception.

Varun and Natasha at Sonam Kapoor's reception

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Sui Dhaaga, co-starring Anushka Sharma. In Kalank, he joins a stellar cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.