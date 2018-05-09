Varun Dhawan And Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Trend For Making Couple Entry At Sonam Kapoor's Reception Varun Dhawan's plus one at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand wedding reception was his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan's plus one at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand wedding reception in Mumbai last night was his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal, a designer. The duo made a couple entry at the venue and soon, the spotlight followed them. This was perhaps the first time that Varun and Natasha appeared before the cameras at a big public event (not counting their movie, dinner dates and film screenings). Both of them were dressed nicely. Varun wore a kurta pyjama with a jacket while Natasha picked a light cream lehenga, which she paired with a maangteeka. They appeared before the cameras before making their way to the party.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's picture.

This is one reason for which the rumoured couple is trending and the other one is Varun's Instagram story, featuring Natasha. It's her birthday today and Varun posted a selfie of them.

Here it is.

Their appearance has surely triggered rumours of a romance just like that of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who attended the reception together. Of getting married this year, Varun Dhawan had told Bombay Times, "Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don't know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way. The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it's not on the agenda."

Varun Dhawan was last seen in October. He now has Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma and a dance with Katrina Kaif in the line-up.