Spotted: Varun Dhawan With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal On A Movie Date

Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted on a movie outing with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Tuesday. The shutterbugs photographed Varun and Natasha exiting a Juhu film theatre. Neither of them stopped and posed but they simply ignored the paparazzi (as much as they could). Varun was dressed in basic jeans and t-shirt while Natasha wore black pants with a top. They looked quite happy. Earlier this month, there were reports of Varun and Natasha getting married in 2018 but Varun put an end to the rumours and told Bombay Times that "right now, it's not on the agenda."
Varun Dhawan has neither denied nor accepted that he's dating Natasha Dalal. The 30-year-old earlier told a news website that he wants to keep the focus away from his personal life - speaking like his colleague Sonam Kapoor, who is also very guarded about her dating life (which reportedly involves entrepreneur Anand Ahuja).
Varun Dhawan, who made is Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year (2012) was last seen in Judwaa 2, directed by his father David Dhawan. Varun is awaiting the release of October, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Varun has also signed up for Sui Dhaaga, co-starring Anushka Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films.