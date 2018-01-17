Spotted: Varun Dhawan With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal On A Movie Date Weeks after Varun Dhawan dismissed the reports of his impending wedding with Natasha Dalal, the actor was spotted with her on a movie date

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Varun and Natasha tried their best to ignore the paparazzi Earlier, Varun said that getting married is 'not on the agenda' Varun's upcoming films are October and Sui Dhaaga



Varun Dhawan has neither denied nor accepted that he's dating Natasha Dalal. The 30-year-old earlier told a news website that he wants to keep the focus away from his personal life - speaking like his colleague Sonam Kapoor, who is also very guarded about her dating life (which reportedly involves entrepreneur Anand Ahuja).



Natasha is based out of Delhi and often visits Varun in Mumbai. They've been spotted at dinner dates and movie outings before this as well. In fact, several times Varun also took her



Varun Dhawan, who made is Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year (2012) was last seen in Judwaa 2, directed by his father David Dhawan. Varun is awaiting the release of October, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Varun has also signed up for Sui Dhaaga, co-starring Anushka Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films.



