Inside Kriti Sanon Birthday's Party With Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Kriti Sanon, Sushant, Varun and Natasha Dalal outside Arth, Mumbai

Highlights Kriti and Sushant avoided being photographed together Sonakshi, Karan Johar and Athiya were also on the guest list Rajkummar Rao also got an invite

Actress Kriti Sanon and producer Dinesh Vijan (they collaborated on Raabta) combined their birthday celebrations on Thursday night and hosted a grand party in Mumbai's popular restaurant Arth (yes, the one which was designed by Gauri Khan). Kriti and Dinesh's guest list had names of Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao and Kartik Aaryan among others. Sushant and Kriti - the Raabta co-star are reportedly dating - were avoided being photographed together. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan walked hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Check out who wore what at the mega-party last night.

Kriti Sanon, who turned 27, dazzled in a sequined dress as she posed with co-host Dinesh Vijan. Kriti Sanon has featured is films such as Dilwale, Heropanti and Bareilly Ki Barfi and her work-in-progress projects are Kalank and Housefull 4.

Kriti Sanon with Dinesh Vijan in Mumbai

Shraddha Kapoor, who recently collaborated with Dinesh Vijan on Stree, wore distressed denims with a blue crop top. Sonakshi Sinha and Yami Gautam put their faith in black and it paid off. Yami's sister Surilie also tagged along. Athiya Shetty wore a printed outfit, which was slightly OTT. Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha looked sassy.

Celebs at Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan's party in Mumbai

Varun Dhawan made a head-turning entry with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, who looked pretty in a colourful skirt paired with a black tube top.

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal at Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan's party in Mumbai

The gents at Kriti and Dinesh's party were as much in sync with the latest fashion trends as the ladies.

Celebs at Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan's party in Mumbai

The director's cut at the party was pretty impressive too. Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sriram Raghavan, Vishal Bhardwaj and Imtiaz Ali all showed up for the party.

Celebs at Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan's party in Mumbai

Here's wishing Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan a very happy birthday!