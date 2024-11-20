Kriti Sanon's Birthday Post For Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia: "May Your Innocent Smile Always Stay Alive"

Kriti Sanon is all over the news, courtesy her adorable birthday post for rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. Kriti shared a cute selfie featuring herself and Kabir from their beach vacation. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen flashing their best smiles. Kriti wears a white silk shirt over a bralette while Kabir is seen in a black t-shirt. Sharing the picture, Kriti wrote, "Happiest Birthday K. May your innocent smile always stay alive." Take a look at what Kriti posted here:

Kriti Sanon was spotted with Kabir in the picturesque location of Greek island Mykonos in July on her birthday. Dressed in a pink top and shorts, Kriti and Kabir can be seen chilling out at a happening party place of Greece. Pictures from the venue were shared on reddit. The Internet reacted to the pictures in no time. A user wrote, "I stalked Kabir. I live in the UK and going by (just) his insta profile I would say he is doing well for himself . Kudos to him! He is also a handsome guy." Another user wrote, "She's livingggg wow good for her." Take a look:

Earlier, during New Year 2024 celebrations in Dubai, Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon, her boyfriend Stebin Ben and Kabir Bahia were pictured partying together. They were also pictured with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Take a look:

Kriti Sanon made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Tiger Shroff in Sabbir Khan's Heropanti (2014). Kriti received critical acclaim for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi. She was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. She won a National Award (Best Actress) for her stellar performance in Mimi last year. Kriti Sanon is also a producer now. Her maiden production Do Patti featuring herself and Kajol didn't garner praise from the audience. Kabir Bahia is an UK-based businessman. He often comments on Kriti Sanon's social media posts.