Diwali 2024: Kriti Sanon's Festivities With Her Family Featured Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon had a wonderful Diwali this year. The actress celebrated the festival of lights with close friends and family. She dropped a carousel of pictures on Instagram, displaying the fun she had. While the album featured Kriti's parents, sister Nupur Sanon and some of her industry friends, it was a snap of her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia that caught the attention of fans. The post begins with a family group picture where Kriti, Nupur and their parents — Geeta and Rahul Sanon, flash beaming smiles, dressed in ethnic wear. The following click was a selfie taken by singer Stebin Ben. Joining the frame were Nupur, Kriti and her rumoured beau Kabir. They were all smiles in the photo. The rest of the pictures capture Kriti posing with her friends and making goofy faces with her sister. Fukrey actor Varun Sharma and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also attended the Diwali bash.

Along with the post, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Diwali with Fam & Friends. Happy Diwali everyone.” Reacting to the post Nupur Sanon commented, “My babies (black heart emoji).” Varun Sharma dropped a slew of red heart emojis.

Kabir Bahia re-shared Kriti Sanon's post on his Instagram Stories, keeping the group photo featuring him, Kriti and Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. He ditched writing any caption and simply added three diya emojis.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has been receiving much praise from fans for her performance in the Shashanka Chaturvedi-directed film Do Patti. She plays the dual role of two identical sisters — Sahilee and Saumya in the mystery thriller. Do Patti also marks her production debut under the banner of Blue Butterfly Films. The film features Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in crucial roles.

Do Patti marks Kriti Sanon and Kajol's second collaboration after the 2015 film Dilwale. Not too long ago, Kriti revealed that she was happy to do some “meaty scenes” with Kajol in Do Patti. She said, “I was excited that finally, I will get to do some meaty scenes with her which I didn't get during Dilwale. I feel she's just getting better and better in the way she looks and the way she is just on set. I love that it's always collaborative and we're discussing the scene and she's really involved, whether it is helping you here and there or also patting on your back, which means a lot coming from her,” in an interaction with news agency PTI.