<i>Do Patti</i>: Kriti Sanon Auditioned 10 Actors Before Confirming TV Actor Shaheer Sheikh

For Kriti Sanon's maiden project as a producer, the actor left no stone unturned to secure the perfect casting for the film. At Do Patti's trailer launch on Monday, writer Kanika Dhillon threw light on the casting process that Kriti Sanon implemented before zeroing in on television actor Shaheer Sheikh as the male lead. Dhillon revealed that Kriti Sanon auditioned with 10 different actors before confirming the final name. "Kriti was like, 'For the last ten rounds, I wanted to audition with ten people.' And those last 10 people left, Kriti herself went and auditioned with each of those 10 candidates, did that scene over and over."

Recalling how the auditions went, Dhillon said, "Half of them were nervous because Kriti herself was auditioning them!"

Responding to Kanika Dhillon's revelation, Kriti explained why it was necessary to go through the rigorous audition process. "To be honest, I think it was so important to find the current Dhruv. You know, because again, the character has so many layers. And the chemistry has to work in a certain way. So, I was glad that we did the audition," she said.

Further adding to that, Kriti also shared the reason for choosing Shaheer Sheikh. "I think while I was doing the audition only with him, I felt in my head when we were seeing that the chemistry was working, also the shades of group that he has. I think he was pulling it off so well," she said.

Produced by Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films in association with Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures, Do Patti is slated to stream on October 25. Set in a hill station, the murder mystery features Kajol as a cop, Kriti Sanon in a double role as twin sisters, and Tanvi Azmi in an important role.