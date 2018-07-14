It's Housefull With The Leading Ladies! Hello there, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda

Farah Khan shared this photo on Saturday (courtesy TheFarahKhan)

Highlights Farah posted a photo with the Housefull 4 actresses The cast is shooting for a song in London Housefull 4 is expected to release on Diwali

"So much coolness in one photo!" - yes, you can say that for the new photo which Farah Khan shared on her social media accounts. Roping in the leading ladies of Housefull 4, Farah wrote: "With the lovely ladies of Housefull 4... who really do get along... coz heroines fighting is so passe..." Actresses Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda feature in Farah's photo, each dressed to kill. Ms Sanon sports black separates and so does Ms Kharbanda while Pooja joins them in a lace outfit. The Housefull lot are actually shooting for a song titled May I Say in London, as was revealed in choreographer Farah's previous tweet.



Meanwhile, here's how Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda are making London look so bright!





The men's corner for the cast of Housefull 4 includes series regulars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh while Bobby Deol is the new entrant for the fourth instalment. But it's just a case of "Happy house full of handsome men," tweeted Farah.





Earlier this week, here's how the Housefull 4 heroines were introduced to us. Welcoming the trio, this is what the makers had to say: "The glitter and the glamour is added to the Housefull of laughter, confusion and madness!"



Housefull 4 went on sets on July 9, when Bobby Deol posted a warning of sorts for those who are eagerly awaiting the film's release. Tagging co-stars Akshay and Riteish, he wrote: "Do I foresee crazy times ahead?" With a cast like this, we absolutely do.



