Bobby Deol Reveals Housefull 4 Is About Something Which He Doesn't Believe IRL

Bobby Deol with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Bobby Deol, who is currently in London shooting for Housefull 4, said that the film is about reincarnation, with a dab of "Sajid Khan-ish" humour to it, a Mumbai Mirror report stated. "The script is really funny, very Sajid Khan-ish, a humorous take on reincarnation," Mumbai Mirror quoted the actor as saying. But the 49-year-old actor is not one of those who believes in the "punar janam" phenomenon, reports Mumbai Mirror. "But 'punar janam' is a part of the Indian culture and psyche. I would want to come back as my papa's (Dharmendra) son in the next birth, mamma's too," the actor told Mumbai Mirror.



Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh kick-started the shooting of Housefull 4 on Monday. Bobby Deol has earlier featured with Akshay in films like Ajnabee, Thank You, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and Dosti. The duo will share the screen space again after a span of seven years. Besides Bobby, Akshay and Riteish, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. The makers are yet to divulge details about the characters of the film. Housefull 4 is expected to release on Diwali next year.



#HouseFull4 starts... Filming begins today [9 July 2018]... Sajid Khan directs. pic.twitter.com/45eFaJE4oY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018



Bobby Deol was last seen in Race 3, which featured Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah. Bobby Deol had undergone a major body transformation to get into a chiselled look for the film. Of the kind of response Bobby Deol had received after the film hit theatres, the actor said: "It's awesome, all this love that's been coming my way. I get angry for not taking better care of myself earlier and for not doing more films in the last few years. It's too late for regrets but I will work every day now for the rest of my life," Bobby Deol told Mumbai Mirror.



