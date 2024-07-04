High School Musical Star Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker Welcome First Child

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: vanessahudgens)

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband and baseball player Cole Tucker, welcomed their first child. The couple, who began dating in 2020 and married in Mexico in 2023, were recently seen leaving a Los Angeles hospital with their newborn baby. While details such as the baby's gender and exact birth date have not been disclosed, several photos of the new mom have been doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, Vanessa can be seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair with the assistance of a nurse. She is seen holding her little munchkin in her arms. Cole Tucker is seen walking behind the actress.

Vanessa Hudgens has given birth to her first child pic.twitter.com/G1t65JsfhH — High School Musical (@hsmnews) July 4, 2024

A day ago, Vanessa shared an adorable post for her husband Cole as he turned a year older. The actress shared a series of pictures offering a glimpse into their romantic moments. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Vanessa wrote, "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck. you make the world a brighter place just by being you." Cole was quick to comment and wrote, "Dad gum thank you baby."

In an earlier interview with E! News, Vanessa Hudgens spoke about her career and hoped that her children would watch her work when they are older. She said, "I'll show my kids all my work. That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."

ICYMI: Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy on the Oscars 2024 red carpet. She married Cole Tucker in an intimate bohemian ceremony on December 2 last year in Tulum, Mexico.