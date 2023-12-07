Vanessa Hudgens Makes For An Elegant Vera Wang Bride To Marry Cole Tucker In A Mexican Wedding

Vanessa Hudgens Makes For An Elegant Vera Wang Bride To Marry Cole Tucker

It is safe to say that this year has been the year of love. With one celebrity wedding after another, we couldn't agree more. High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens is another one to join the bandwagon as she has recently married professional baseball player Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico. Congratulations are in order for the couple as they tied the knot in a dreamy wedding. Her whimsical and magical wedding was no less than a gorgeous fashion affair. In the heart of a Mexican jungle, Vanessa and Cole exchanged their vows looking their stylish best. Vanessa slipped into a beautiful ivory Vera Wang gown to ace her bridal look, which was etched with femininity.

Her wedding gown was a beautiful sight. From the strap details to the plunging cowl neckline to the figure-grazing fit, the gown looked beautiful. Her look was elevated with a gorgeous veil. She ditched heavy-duty jewellery and instead completed her look with a pair of beautiful earrings. Cole complemented her in an ivory suit that came with a double-breasted blazer paired with a white shirt underneath.

Well, that's not all. A closer look at Vanessa's style are worth bookmarking. Her beauty look was equally beautiful. She kept it minimal with a dewy glam that was served right with beautiful nude lipstick, fluttery lashes and a fresh tint of blush. What really added to her overall style was her neatly done tresses. She went for a sophisticated pulled-back bun that complemented her attire.

Vanessa Hudgens made for a stunning bride and this is proof.