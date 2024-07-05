Vanessa Hudgens Shares Health Update After Welcoming First Child: 'Mom And Baby Are Happy And Healthy'

Vanessa Hudgens shared this image. (courtesy: vanessahudgens)

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband and baseball player Cole Tucker, welcomed their first child. The couple, who began dating in 2020 and married in Mexico in 2023, were seen leaving a Los Angeles hospital with their newborn baby on Thursday morning. Now, the new has reacted to viral pictures and slammed the paps for "invading their privacy." She also shared her and her little one's health updates./p>

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long-lens camera feeding the media. Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy," Vanessa wrote in her post.

ICYMI: In the pictures, Vanessa can be seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair with the assistance of a nurse. She is seen holding her little munchkin in her arms. Cole Tucker is seen walking behind the actress.

On Wednesday, Vanessa shared an adorable post for her husband Cole as he turned a year older. The actress shared a series of pictures offering a glimpse into their romantic moments. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Vanessa wrote, "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck. you make the world a brighter place just by being you." Cole was quick to comment and wrote, "Dad gum thank you baby."

In an earlier interview with E! News, Vanessa Hudgens spoke about her career and hoped that her children would watch her work when they are older. She said, "I'll show my kids all my work. That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."

For the unversed, Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy on the Oscars 2024 red carpet. She married Cole Tucker in an intimate bohemian ceremony on December 2 last year in Tulum, Mexico.