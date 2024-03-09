Vanessa Hudgens Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours: 'I Am A Real Woman'

Vanessa Hudgens shared this image. (courtesy: vanessahudgens)

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker exchanged wedding vows in an intimate bohemian ceremony on December 2 in Tulum, Mexico. Despite celebrating her bachelorette trip with enthusiasm, Vanessa Hudgens found herself amidst pregnancy rumours. The pregnancy rumours were sparked after Vanessa Hudgens shared her photos from her bachelorette. Addressing the speculation on the She Pivots podcast, Vanessa Hudgens expressed her frustration with the pervasive body-shaming culture online and stated that she wanted to embrace her natural body without judgment. Dismissing the pregnancy rumours, she shared that reports of hiding her baby bump made her "feel fat."

Vanessa said, "I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette and I posted a video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant.' I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body." "

During the same conversation, Vanessa Hudgens reflected on her past relationship with Austin Butler, which ended in 2020 after dating each other for nearly a decade together. She credited the breakup as a pivotal moment that ultimately led her to find love with Cole Tucker, whom she met during a Zoom meditation session that same year. Vanessa also about the impact of her breakup, saying, "I feel like so much of my character was built from my breakups. I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married...(the break up) push(ed) me to the right person, which I'm so grateful for."