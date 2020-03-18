Vanessa Hudgens Is Sorry For "Insensitive" Insta Live On Coronavirus

"I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday," wrote Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Is Sorry For 'Insensitive' Insta Live On Coronavirus

Vanessa Hudgens apologised on Twitter (courtesy vanessahudgens)

Highlights

  • "I realise my words were insensitive," Vanessa wrote in her tweet
  • "And not at all appropriate for the situation," she added
  • "I'm sending safe wishes to everyone," she also said
New Delhi:

Actress Vanessa Hudgens tweeted an apology after being called out by the Internet for her tone deaf comments on the Coronavirus pandemic. The 31-year-old actress wrote that she realised her "words were insensitive" and that the experience had been a "huge wake-up call." Vanessa Hudgens has been posting on social media about being "bored" having to stay home because of the outbreak. On Monday, she went live on Instagram complaining about the virus; at one point, she said, "Yeah, people are gonna die. which is terrible. But like, inevitable?" She also said, "How long is this s**t going to last? I don't know. I predict a month. Someone today said six weeks. But I feel like after that it'll be fine."

After being savaged for her comments, Vanessa Hudgens wrote in a contrite tweet: "Hey guys, I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realise my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are right now. This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

See her apology here:

Meantime, the Internet has found its favourite reaction to Vanessa's original video - a screenshot of a comment left by actor Logan Lerman calling Vanessa a "schmuck" has gone viral.

More reactions to Vanessa Hudgens' "inevitable" comment:

Ahead of her tweet, Vanessa Hudgens addressed the backlash she received with another Instagram live session, in which she excused herself by saying, "I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time." Then she talked about being in self quarantine at home: "And I am at home and in lockdown, and that's what I hope that's what you guys are doing too, in full quarantine! And staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, you all."

This is how Vanessa has been spending her lockdown period:

Annnnd I'm already bored lol

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Lockdown vibessss lol

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Lock down. Playing with makeup. Lol as always

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Vanessa Hudgens is best known for starring in the High School Musical series, Sucker Punch and Grease: Live. More recently, she's starred in Netflix films such as The Princess Switch and The Knight Before Christmas.

Comments
vanessa hudgenscoronavirus

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com