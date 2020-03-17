Winter Has Come. Game Of Thrones Tough Guy Tormund Has Coronavirus - See Actor Kristofer Hivju's Post

Kristofer Hivju made the reveal on Instagram (courtesy khivju)

Highlights Kristofer Hivju is best known for playing Tormund in 'GoT'

"I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he wrote

"We are in good health," he wrote for his family

Not even giant's milk is guarantee against COVID-19.Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, who played fan favourite Tormund Giantsbane (leader of the Free Folks), has tested positive for Coronavirus. The 41-year-old actor shared a note on Instagram revealing that he is self-isolating at home in Norway and that he has no symptoms other than a mild cold. Kristofer also urged his followers to wash hands, practice social distancing, self-quarantine and do everything possible to avert the crisis. Kristofer Hivju is the latest of a series of celebrities to announce that they had been diagnosed with the virus which reached pandemic proportions.

In his post, Kristofer Hivju wrote: "Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold." The Game Of Thrones actor also included advice about the importance of social isolation to avoid putting those around us at risk. He shared a selfie with his wife Gry Molaer Hivju to drop the news.

"There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading," read an excerpt from his post.

"Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions," Kristofer Hivju added in his note. Norway has 1,308 cases of coronavirus with three deaths, reported news agency AFP.

Read his post here:

The Internet cannot believe that the famously tough Tormund has fallen to the virus:

You survived the Battle of Castle Black.

You survived the Battle of Bastards.

You defeated Ser Alliser Thorne.

You will overcome the #Coronavirus

Be well Tormund.#GameofThronespic.twitter.com/SAEsHz7ryV — James Kahongeh (@_nkurunzizah) March 17, 2020

I know my man Tormund not been to hell and back, survived every battle imaginable only to come get the rona. — Donna (@khadijatforever) March 17, 2020

TORMUND GOT CORONAVIRUS!! Damnnn ... even the 7 kingdoms ain't safe pic.twitter.com/Tv1f6ntl4p — International Joe... thats my handle (@Mr_J_Hall) March 17, 2020

If anyone can beat #COVID19 its Tormund Giantsbane. — (@DadWearsGlasses) March 17, 2020

Warning: Giantess's milk is not, I repeat not a prophylactic for #covid19, for the virus has struck Tormund Giantsbane, Thunderfist, Breaker of Ice, Tall Talker, Horn Blower, Husband to Bears, Speaker to Gods, Mead King of Ruddy Hall, and Father of Hosts. https://t.co/GjrqYvMwOy — SteveBikes (@stevebikes) March 17, 2020

Tormund Giantsbane tested positive for #CVID19. Even giant's milk can't keep you safe. First infected one from beyond the wall. Wildlings are not safe in the north anymore. GET WELL SOON.#CoronovirusPandemicpic.twitter.com/DW9KnWV6Nv — Moeed Ali Khan (@KalashanKlopp) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan (China) last year, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The virus has infected more than 1,68,000 people globally and killed over 6,600. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and James Bond star Olga Kurylenko have announced their coronavirus diagnoses on social media. Tom Hanks, currently in Australia, has been released from hospital after being kept in isolation for a week. So far, over 130 people have tested positive for COVID - 19 in India.