Valentine's Day 2024: For Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff, It's 'Bromance Over Romance' This Year

Akshay Kumar with Tiger Shroff. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Forget romance, this year, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are celebrating "bromance" on Valentine's Day. The actors shared identical posts. The first pictures features just a close-up shot of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's hands. The second one features Akshay Kumar lifting Tiger Shroff. The caption on the post read, "Bromance over romance this Valentine's Day." The post was accompanied by the hashtags #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan, #ValentinesDay and #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024." Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff commented, "Any day." Choreographer Bosco Martis dropped heart emojis.

Last week, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared a BTS video from the film and she wrote, "It's time for an extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries! Watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes now. #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024."

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

A comedy film of the same name released in 1998. It featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles. The original was directed by David Dhawan and also featured Ramya Krishnan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year and the songs from the films trended big time too, especially Makhna, featuring Madhuri Dixit.