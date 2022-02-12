Valentine Mashup 2022: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Releases Tulsi Kumar's New Track

The exclusive mash-up that includes Tulsi's hit tracks Hum Marr Jaayenge from Aashiqui 2, Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Me from Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Dekh lena - Tum Bin 2, Soch na Sake – Airlift and Tulsi's single Is Qadar is produced by Aditya N. Featuring Tulsi Kumar and Sahaj Singh Chahal the Valentine Mashup 2022 brings Tulsi's versatility and signature style to the fore in the music video beautifully conceptualized by Tulsi herself along with Sumit Baruah and directed by Hiiren Nasta.

Says Bhushan Kumar, "This Valentine's Day we revisit classic love songs with Tulsi Kumar putting her signature spin on them."

Talking about the mashup, says Tulsi Kumar, “I wanted to dedicate something special to all my fans this valentines .During my recent trip to Kasauli I planned this mashup with my team and conceptualised this video with full Live feel of instruments and musicians and a chunk of contemporary dance that I absolutely loved learning and performing to with Sahaj Singh Chahal. February is the month of love. Music , dance and love have always been intertwined and what better way to celebrate it than with this incredible mashup sprinkled with romance and nostalgia."

Says music producer Aditya N., "Tulsi is certain of what she wants and yet gives her team room to experiment. It makes the team want to work harder and deliver better. Her dedication to her music is super impressive and I'm so happy to have produced this mashup for her."

Says Sahaj Singh Chahal, “It was such a pleasure working on this track with Tulsi Kumar. She is quick learner and dances very well .It's a beautiful mashup and we hope audiences enjoy it.”

Adds director Hiiren Nasta, “We brought in a lot of rock elements and blended them with contemporary choreography for this mashup. The lineup of tracks truly represent love in all its glory.”

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series brings you Tulsi Kumar's Valentine Mashup 2022. The track is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

