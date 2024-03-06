An Aashiqui 3 Update: T-Series 'Not Presently Involved In Development' Of Kartik Aaryan Film

Poster of Aashiqui 3 (courtesy: thekartikaaryan)

While movie buffs eagerly await updates about Aashiqui 3, film production company T-Series recently issued a statement to clarify that they are not currently involved in the project's development or production. The statement read, “T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3. If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films / Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T- Series.” T-Series also stated that they are currently working on another film with director Anurag Basu. The statement further added, “Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise. We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans. Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners.”

The speculation surrounding the third installment of Aashiqui picked pace in September 2023. At that time, Kartik Aaryan made the official announcement by posting a picture alongside Anurag Basu, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar, and Mukesh Bhatt. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Team 'A'," and dropped a heart emoticon.

Kartik Aaryan also shared a video on his Instagram handle that featured the song Ab Tere Bin in the background. In the caption, the star wrote, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da (Anurag Basu)".

After that, in December 2023, Pinkvilla reported that Triptii Dimri would be starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. A source close to the project informed them, “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead.”

“It's a new space for Kartik too and he will be looking to explore the intense side of romance. He has been a graduate of rom-coms and will now be switching zones to another world of love stories. He is also very excited to embark on this journey,” the source added.

The first installment of Aashiqui was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The musical, starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, was released in 1990. After 23 years, in 2013, we witnessed Aditya Roy Kapoor as Rahul and Shraddha Kapoor as Arohi in Aashiqui 2, helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie emerged as a massive box office hit and garnered praise from film critics.