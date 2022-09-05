Kartik Aaryan To Star In Aashiqui 3, Unveils The First Look: 'My First With Anurag Basu Da'

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate with Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3. On Instagram, the actor made the official announcement by sharing a picture with Anurag Basu, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. In the caption, he wrote, "Team 'A'," followed by a heart emoticon. Also, he unveiled the first look of the third instalment of Aashiqui. He shared a clip on Instagram and added the song Ab Tere Bin in the background. He captioned the clip as "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da".

Soon after Kartik Aaryan shared the posts on his Instagram handle, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Farah Khan commented, "Congratulations," Hansal Mehta wrote, "Can't get more melodious than this!" and Avika Gor wrote, "Congratulations! All the very best".

First, take a look at Kartik Aaryan's picture with "A Team":

Now, have a look at the video:

The original Aashiqui, released in 1990, was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and featured Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The second instalment was revived by Mohit Suri in 2013, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety, Kartik Aaryan spoke about Aashiqui 3 and shared his excitement. He said, "The timeless classic 'Aashiqui' is something I grew up watching and working on 'Aashiqui 3' is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Basu's work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."

Aashiqui 3 will be produced by T-Series and Vishesh Films.