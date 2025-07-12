<i>Metro In Dino</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Anurag Basu's Film Inches Closer To Rs 30 Crore Mark

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino premiered on the big screens on July 4. The film, which is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 beloved romantic drama Life In A… Metro, has been maintaining a good run at the box office. After crossing Rs 25 crore in its first week, the movie is now eyeing to enter the Rs 30 crore club.

On Day 8 (July 11). Metro In Dino earned Rs 2.25 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at Rs 29.10 crore. Metro In Dino witnessed a Hindi occupancy rate of 21.02 percent on its second Friday.

To break it all down in detail, Metro In Dino recorded 9.37 percent occupancy in the morning shows, followed by 18.14 percent in the afternoon shows. The evening stood at 20.32 percent occupancy, while the night screenings registered the highest footfall at 36.23 percent.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. Pritam has crooned the music for Metro In Dino.

Previously, Ali Fazal shared the reason why he agreed to be a part of Metro In Dino. The actor, in a conversation with LiveMint, revealed, “I think we're all drawn to stories that push us out of our comfort zones. But with this one, it was an easy yes – it's Basu Da! I had shamelessly texted him long ago, which I rarely do, but his musicality in storytelling has always stayed with me.”

Ali Fazal added, “Basu Da's technical mastery and his Spartan-like team make shooting feel like just one small part of a bigger masterpiece, leaving us actors in awe, like a box of chocolates where you never know what you'll get.”

Metro In Dino, produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Films, delves into a series of heartfelt love stories of couples navigating the urban concept of love, loss and heartbreak in different metro cities - Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Bengaluru.



