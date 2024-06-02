MrBeast Overtakes T-Series To Become Most Subscribed YouTuber

MrBeast's YouTube channel has 267 million subscribers.

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has now become the most subscribed YouTuber. His channel has surpassed the music company T-Series on the video-sharing platform.

The American YouTuber announced his news on Sunday on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, MrBeast said that he has “avenged” Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie. He has also shared a picture that showed the latest subscription figures.

MrBeast's YouTube channel has 267 million subscribers. Whereas, T Series has 266 million followers.

“After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie,” the note attached to the post read. For those who don't know, MrBeast, last year, extended his support to his fellow YouTuber and said, “I'm doing this for Pewdiepie.”

After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie ???? pic.twitter.com/V1znbyqw27 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 2, 2024

Tesla chief Elon Musk was amongst the first ones to congratulate MrBeast. He wrote, “Wow, congrats!”

Wow, congrats! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2024

A user said, “I'm literally shaking and crying right now I can't believe we finally did it.”

I'm literally shaking and crying right now I can't believe we finally did it — greg (@greg16676935420) June 2, 2024

Some said that the text target should be 1 billion.

Next up 1 billion subs — Enderman (@EndermanonX) June 2, 2024

MrBeast challenged T Series

Last month, MrBeast also challenged the Chief Executive Officer of T-Series, to a boxing match. It happened at a time when T-Series was the most subscribed YouTube channel and MrBeast was inching closer to the music label.

Sharing the picture of the remaining subscriber count on X, the 26-year-old wrote, “I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match.” For context, Bhushan Kumar is the Chairman and Managing Director of the music label. The name of the company's CEO is not mentioned on its official website.

I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match pic.twitter.com/zanhy2zl8E — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 16, 2024

PewDiePie and T-Series war

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie, whose name is Felix Kjellberg, was the highest-earning YouTuber in the world. He grabbed a lot of attention for his video game commentaries. At one point, he had surpassed T-Series to become the most subscribed.

Things took an ugly turn, in 2017, after Disney decided to cut ties with PewDiePie. The company found out that some of his videos contained Nazi references.

In 2020, PewDiePie announced that he won't be posting content on YouTube. At that time, he had 102 million subscribers.