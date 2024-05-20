YouTuber MrBeast Challenges T-Series CEO To Boxing Match

The YouTuber is known for his philanthropic endeavours and sensational videos.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has challenged the Chief Executive Officer of T-Series to a boxing match. This comes at a time when T-Series, the most subscribed YouTube channel, and MrBeast are inching closer to the subscriber gap. The YouTuber took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture comparing his channel's subscriber count with T-Series and wrote, "I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match." Notably, as per the T-Series website, there is no mention of a CEO. The company's Chairman and Managing Director is Bhushan Kumar.

Mr Donaldson has experienced a sharp rise in popularity because of his lavish and fascinating videos. His channel's subscriber base is quickly catching up to T-Series, indicating that an epic clash between the heavyweights of the digital space is imminent.

I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match pic.twitter.com/zanhy2zl8E — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 16, 2024

With 265 million subscribers, T-Series has cemented its supremacy and become a household name on YouTube. MrBeast on the other hand has 259 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 12.3 million views and two lakh likes on the microblogging platform.

"Wt* 90% of the world subscribe to you bro," said a user.

Another added, "Should be streamed live on YouTube"

"That's not happening, bro. Instead, challenge him to invest his efforts in his content as much as you invest. That will be much better for the Indian music scene," remarked a person.

"History repeats itself once again," said a user.

A fifth shared, "If only this would actually happen."

"I would just like to say, don't make the same mistake Like PewDiePie did," wrote a person.

A user added, "Anybody else remember the last time the biggest YouTuber went up against T-Series in a playful competition? It didn't end well."

Meanwhile, Gulshan Kumar, a music pioneer whose father owned a fruit juice store, established T-Series. The company came up with strategies to outperform its competitors and remain ahead of the curve, from making cassette knockoffs of popular songs to entering the devotional music market. Since his death in 1997, the company has been headed by his son, Bhushan Its main office is in Mumbai.

T-Series has grown to over $101 million because Bhushan Kumar decided to embrace the digital age. In the early 2000s, he placed music online and then ventured into movie production, capitalising on India's infatuation with Bollywood.

On the other hand, Mr Donaldson is known for his philanthropic endeavours and sensational YouTube videos that centre on viral spectacles, highly engaging challenges, stunts and massive giveaways. He has been one of the most successful creators in YouTube history. The YouTube star generates hundreds of millions of dollars per year with his fascinating competition videos.