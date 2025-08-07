US YouTuber Stunned By Gurugram's Cyber Hub: "Hey, This Looks Like America"

A viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing an American traveller's jaw-dropping reaction to Gurgaon's upscale Cyber Hub. The YouTube channel 'Van Boys' shared the stunning footage, where the traveller raved about the modern shopping outlets and restaurants, declaring them "better than America". The YouTuber compared Cyber Hub to major US cities and expressed surprise at the destination and modernity. He was also amazed at Gurgaon's infrastructure and vibrant atmosphere, noting the presence of international brands like Chilli's.

"India is not all slums, overpopulation, full of trash. There is some air pollution, but at least it looks like this! They got Chilli's, they got everything you could ask for," he said in the video. "Y'all are sleeping on India, bro. You only see the bullshit, which, there is a lot of, but there are also cool places like these," he added.

He also praised the local women, describing them as "beautiful", and compared Cyber Hub's modern look to Miami, remarking that it was even better than what he's used to in America.

"Dirty, Polluted India has a CLEAN Shopping Outlet that looks better than Miami. Did you know India had this?" he captioned the video on Instagram.

Many Indians appreciated his comments, proudly pointing out that India has plenty to offer beyond crowded cities. One user wrote, "Definitely the more developed side of Gurgoan. Been there too!"

Another said, "When I see Indian places like this, I feel proud, I want to see this in many more places."

A third commented, "India is way beautiful than you think, except for a few overcrowded places in cities due to the large population."

A fourth added, "Finally an foreigner with good budget."