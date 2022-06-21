'Then, Now And Forever': Rubina Dilaik Shares Wedding Throwback With Abhinav Shukla On Anniversary

Rubina Dilaik with Abhinav. (courtesy: rubinadilaik)

TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary by sharing special posts on social media. Rubina, who is in South Africa, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, shared a throwback picture from her wedding day. She also posted a few mushy pictures with Abhinav Shukla. In one of the videos, the couple can be seen dancing. Rubina Dilaik captioned the post: "Us then, now and forever." She added an evil eye emoji and a heart emoji along with the caption. In the comments, Abhinav Shukla dropped heart emojis.

See Rubina Dilaik's post here:

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla shared a video and he wrote: "Together in water, and or air. 4 years." Take a look at the post here;

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the TV Reality show Bigg Boss 14, in which Rubina was the winner. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla (her hometown) in June 2018. They later hosted a reception for their friends from the TV industry.

Rubina Dilaik is known for starring in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. The couple also featured together in a music video titled Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar. Rubina is currently filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, while Abhinav participated in the last season.