Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies At 53 After Collapsing On Stage

Fatman Scoop is survived by his son, daughter and brother

Read Time: 1 min
Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies At 53 After Collapsing On Stage
The image was shared on X. (courtesy: capcityhiphop_)
Los Angeles:

Rapper Fatman Scoop is no more. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Scoop, Isaac Freeman III, died after collapsing onstage this weekend. He was 53. The mishap happened on Friday while he was performing at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut. His family announced his death on Saturday morning but gave no cause.

In their statement, the family referred to Freeman as "a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life" who, of being a "world-class performer" was also "a father, brother, uncle and a friend."

"He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage," they continued. "FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten."

Fatman Scoop is survived by his son, daughter and brother.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Entertainment, Fatman Scoop, Fatman Scoop Collapses Stage
