Urvashi Rautela To Play Iconic Parveen Babi In Biopic: 'I Will Make You Proud'

Urvashi Rautela fans can rejoice. The actress has announced her new project. In her latest Instagram post, the star shared that she will be essaying the role of the iconic Parveen Babi in a biopic of the actress. The biopic is written by Dhiraj Mishra and directed by Wasim S. Khan. For context, Parveen Babi was one of the most popular Bollywood stars in the 1970s and 1980s. The star was found dead at her residence in Mumbai at the age of 50. She was known to be suffering from various ailments. In her caption, Urvashi Rautela speaks about what the role means to her. She wrote, “Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but I will make you proud #PB ~ UR. Om Namah Shivaya. Trust the magic of new beginnings.” Urvashi Rautela also attended the Cannes film festival last month for the photocall launch of the upcoming project.

Check out the post here:

Recently, Parveen Babi's contemporary, veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a moving post about her. On the occasion of Parveen Babi's birth anniversary, Zeenat Aman said, “I'd like to remember and honour Parveen today, on her birthday. Parveen was gorgeous, glamorous and talented. Back in the 70s, we wore our hair in a similar manner and enjoyed Western fashion. Though neither of us saw it, we were told we had an uncanny resemblance. It must have been true, because as recently as last year I was approached in Dubai as “Parveen ma'am”. Naturally the media at the time spun tales of competition and rivalry between us, but in reality we were always warm towards each other. Not best friends, but contemporaries, colleagues and well wishers. We worked together on Ashanti and Mahaan.”

About Parveen Babi's health, Zeenat Aman said, “Parveen's struggle with mental health illness came at a time when the country was still so insensitive and ignorant on these matters. After her death, I often ruminated on how she was remembered. The tabloids focused on her romantic relationships and “episodes”, but Parveen was much more than who she dated or what she said when she was unwell. I feel she never truly got the chance to say her piece.”

Giving us an insight into Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman added, “She was intelligent and hardworking and creative. She loved reading, and I remember her curled up with a book in between shots on set. She achieved incredible success as an actor, even featuring on the cover of Time magazine. Later, she took up various creative pursuits, embarked on a spiritual journey, and started designing interiors. We stayed in touch on and off for years, before ultimately drifting apart. Parveen was remarkable in many ways, and I hope she will be remembered for the effervescent person she was.”

Parveen Babi is best known for her work in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewaar and Mahaan, among others.