Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Being Called "Aishwarya Rai With 0 Charisma": "Not Here To Be Anyone's Duplicate"

After serving a series of looks at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela has now hit back at comparisons of her Michael Cinco gown with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2018 Cannes appearance.

Rautela shared a screenshot highlighting a comment where someone accused her of “trying to be Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma.” And she did not hold back.

Urvashi Rautela wrote, “So apparently I'm ‘trying to be Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma'? Darling... Aishwarya is iconic. But I'm not here to be anyone's duplicate. I'm the blueprint.”

The actress continued, “Cannes didn't invite me to blend in, I came to stand out. If my look, my style, or my confidence makes you uncomfortable... maybe take a deep breath (or two). I'm not everyone's cup of tea - I'm more like champagne with fireworks.”

Talking about her charisma, Urvashi quipped that it is powerful enough to shatter any measuring scale.

“And charisma? Sweetheart, if you could measure it, I'd break the scale. To all the keyboard critics – keep talking. To all the queens owning their space - keep slaying,” she wrote.

The actress signed off with a note to herself, “To myself - keep shining, because no one does it like you."

Urvashi Rautela did not stop there – she also addressed the popular fashion watchdog page Diet Sabya, which had criticised her for allegedly blocking a hotel staircase during a Cannes photoshoot. In a strongly worded note, the actress clapped back at the page for its comments on her red carpet moments.

The actress wrote, “I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies of Diet Sabya, a faceless page that dares to falsely claim I blocked a staircase. Let the truth reign: my team secured full permission for a photoshoot on a designated staircase, as did others, in strict adherence to every rule of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which I honour with unwavering respect.”

Calling Diet Sabya “a cheap imitation of Diet Prada”, Urvashi mentioned that it “lacks even an ounce of originality”.

Urvashi Rautela added, “Their (Diet Sabya's) baseless narratives target those, like me, who elevate India's pride on the global stage. I have blocked and reported this irrelevant entity, and I call on all to dismiss their envious slander.”

“My charisma, forged through relentless dedication and international acclaim, remains untouchable. No one not Diet Sabya, nor their petty lies can dim the light of Urvashi Rautela, a force that leads and inspires. No matter how hard you troll me we will never pay you like others #paidtrolls With unbreakable resolve, Urvashi Rautela,” the actress concluded.

The 78th Cannes International Film Festival was held at Cannes in France from May 13 to May 24 this year. Other than Urvashi Rautela, Indian stars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishaan Khatter and Karan Johar walked the red carpet.