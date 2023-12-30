Urvashi Rautela 'Can't Wait To Share Screen Space' With Bobby Deol. See Post

Urvashi pictured with Bobby Deol. (courtesy: urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela welcomed Bobby Deol onboard her next film project with an in-flight picture. She captioned the Instagram post, "Thrilled to welcome Lord Bobby Deol to our #NBK109 film family." Urvashi, who has previously worked with Bobby's brother Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great, added in her caption, "Gratitude to Deol family for launching me in the world of cinema and now can't wait to share screen space with you in #NBK109 post." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #SinghSaabTheGreat and #HappyNewYear.

Check out Urvashi Rautela's post here:

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few. He is basking in the success of Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, he revealed during Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8.

Urvashi Rautela, who has participated in a couple of beauty pageants, is best-known for starring in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also been a part of few popular music videos. She also starred in the web-series Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda.